Early Trading Has Team, (TISI) Climbing for July 12

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 12.

Ahead of the market's open, Team, stock has climbed 5.99% from the previous session’s close.

Team, lost $0.0495 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team Inc. is a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. The Company deploys conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability and operational efficiency for its client's most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, the Company unites the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow.

