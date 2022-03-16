Early Trading Has Tantech (TANH) Moving for March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TANH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 16.

Ahead of the market's open, Tantech stock fell 69.46% from the previous session’s close.

Tantech was down $0.22 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Tantech visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:46 est.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

Established in 2001 and headquartered in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, China, Tantech, together with its subsidiaries, is now, in addition to be a developer and manufacturer of bamboo-based charcoal, an innovative leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of electric vehicles. The Company has also invested in mining business in 2018 and 2019.

To get more information on Tantech Holdings Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Tantech Holdings Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles