Early Trading Has TAL Education (TAL) on the Move for March 11

Shares of TAL Education Group - ADR (NYSE:TAL) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 11.

Ahead of the market's open, TAL Education stock is up 4.51% from the previous session’s close.

TAL Education fell $0.49 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:26:57 est.

About TAL Education Group - ADR

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym “TAL” stands for “Tomorrow Advancing Life”, which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China’s school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 90 cities. The Company also operates www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China.

