Early Trading Has Sundial Growers (SNDL) Moving for July 26

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) has already risen $2.4526 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.30, Sundial Growers has moved 824.68% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 8.44% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Sundial Growers investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:39:31 est.

About SNDL Inc

Sundial is a public company and is a licensed producer that crafts cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. The Company's ‘craft-at-scale modular growing approach, award-winning genetics and experienced master growers set it apart. Its Canadian operations cultivate small-batch cannabis using an individualized "room" approach, with 448,000 square feet of total space. Sundial’s brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. The Company's consumer-packaged goods experience enables it to not just grow quality cannabis, but also to create exceptional consumer and customer experiences. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with operations in Olds, AB, and Rocky View County, AB.

