Early Trading Has Summit (SMMT) Moving for April 29

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 29.

Ahead of the market's open, Summit stock gained 5.42% from the previous session’s close.

Summit fell $0.105 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Summit visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:07:47 est.

About Summit Therapeutics Inc

Summit Therapeutics, empowered by its Discuva Platform, the Company's innovative antibiotic discovery engine, led by Dr. Ventzislav Stefanov and supported by BARDA and Carb-X funding, intends to be the leader in patient and physician friendly paradigm shifting antibiotic innovation. Its new mechanism antibiotics are designed to become the patient-friendly, new era standard-of-care, by working in harmony with the human microbiome to treat prospective patients suffering from infectious disease, initially focussing on Clostridioides difficile infections ("CDI") which is estimated to impact over 3 million patients worldwide annually. Commercialization of ridinilazole for the treatment of CDI is subject to regulatory approvals. The overriding objective of Summit Therapeutics is to create value for patients, hospital infectious disease care givers, community based infectious disease healthcare providers, as well as healthcare payors around the world. Currently, Summit's lead product candidate ridinilazole is engaged in two global phase III trials, Ri-CoDIFy 1 & 2, each enrolling 680 patients vs standard of care (Vancomycin) for the treatment of C. difficile infections.

To get more information on Summit Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Summit Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto