Early Trading Has Summer Infant (SUMR) on the Move for March 17

Shares of Summer Infant Inc (NASDAQ:SUMR) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 17.

Ahead of the market's open, Summer Infant stock has risen 29.02% from the previous session’s close.

Summer Infant rose $0.39 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Summer Infant Inc

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories.

