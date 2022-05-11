Early Trading Has StoneMor (STON) Falling for May 11

StoneMor Inc (NYSE:STON) is active in pre-market trading today, May 11, with shares down 5.06% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 3.95% year-to-date and posted 2.47% loses over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on StoneMor visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:07:45 est.

About StoneMor Inc

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 313 cemeteries and 82 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor's cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise.

To get more information on StoneMor Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: StoneMor Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering