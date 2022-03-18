Early Trading Has Sonnet (SONN) Moving for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SONN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 18.

Ahead of the market's open, Sonnet stock is down 6.99% from the previous session’s close.

Sonnet was up $0.0226 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:56 est.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc

Founded in 2011, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc. is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as FHAB™ (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and 'hitch-hikes' on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. FHAB™ is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

