Early Trading Has Soleno (SLNO) Falling for July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SLNO - Market Data & News Trade

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) is active in pre-market trading today, July 1, with shares down 7.52% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 54.90% year-to-date while moving 9.93% higher over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Soleno visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:18:51 est.

About Soleno Therapeutics Inc

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

To get more information on Soleno Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Soleno Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan Will Mining Stocks Fall Further? 3 Reasons To Be Optimistic About the Global Shipping Industry