Early Trading Has SmartFinancial (SMBK) Climbing for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMBK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 18.

Ahead of the market's open, SmartFinancial stock is up 3.61% from the previous session’s close.

SmartFinancial was up $0.01 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SmartFinancial visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:23:17 est.

About SmartFinancial Inc

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

To get more information on SmartFinancial Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: SmartFinancial Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles