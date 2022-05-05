Early Trading Has Skillz (SKLZ) Moving for May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SKLZ - Market Data & News Trade

Skillz Inc - Class A (NYSE:SKLZ) has already fallen $-0.13 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $2.30, Skillz has moved 5.65% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 10.58% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Skillz investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:26:42 est.

About Skillz Inc - Class A

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players around the world in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000.

