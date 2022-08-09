Early Trading Has Skillful Craftsman Education (EDTK) Moving for August 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EDTK - Market Data & News Trade

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:EDTK) is active in pre-market trading today, August 9, with shares gaining 6.13% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 0.51% year-to-date while moving 5.94% loses over the last 5 days.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 75.5 million total registered members, of which 3.28 million are fee-paying members.

