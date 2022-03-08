Early Trading Has Skechers U S A, (SKX) Climbing for March 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SKX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Skechers U S A, Inc. - Class A (NYSE:SKX) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Skechers U S A, stock gained 2.98% from the previous session’s close.

Skechers U S A, was down $3.18 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:17:14 est.

About Skechers U S A, Inc. - Class A

Based in Manhattan Beach, California, Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,770 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America.

