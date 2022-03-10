Early Trading Has SITE Centers (SITC) Climbing for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SITC - Market Data & News Trade

SITE Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC) is active in pre-market trading today, March 10, with shares gaining 3.20% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 0.69% year-to-date and posted 0.31% gains over the last 5 days

For technical charts, analysis, and more on SITE Centers visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:41 est.

About SITE Centers Corp

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company. A

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

