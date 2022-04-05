Early Trading Has Sigma Labs (SGLB) Climbing for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SGLB - Market Data & News Trade

Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:SGLB) is active in pre-market trading today, April 5, with shares climbing 3.28% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 15.77% year-to-date and has moved 6.51% higher over the last 5 days.

About Sigma Labs Inc

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing.

