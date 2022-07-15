Early Trading Has Sierra Metals (SMTS) Moving for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SMTS - Market Data & News

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSE:SMTS) has already gained $0.046 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.67, Sierra Metals has moved 6.85% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 13.92% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Sierra Metals investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Sierra Metals Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:05:01 est.

About Sierra Metals Inc

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company focused on the production and development of precious and base metals from its polymetallic Yauricocha Mine in Peru and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. Sierra Metals has recently had several new key discoveries and still has many more exciting brownfield exploration opportunities at all three Mines in Peru and Mexico that are within close proximity to the existing mines. Additionally, the Company also has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

To get more information on Sierra Metals Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Sierra Metals Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles