Early Trading Has Shoals (SHLS) Moving for July 28

Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:SHLS) has already risen $1.97 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $19.03, Shoals has moved 10.35% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 1.71% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Shoals investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:01:30 est.

About Shoals Technologies Group Inc - Class A

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ?

