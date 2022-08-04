Early Trading Has Shake Shack (SHAK) Moving for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SHAK - Market Data & News Trade

Shake Shack Inc - Class A (NYSE:SHAK) is active in pre-market trading today, August 4, with shares down 9.43% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 24.57% year-to-date while moving 15.17% higher over the last 5 days.

About Shake Shack Inc - Class A

Shake Shack is a modern day 'roadside' burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 105 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

