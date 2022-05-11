Early Trading Has Scynexis (SCYX) on the Move for May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCYX - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 11.

Ahead of the market's open, Scynexis stock has climbed 6.57% from the previous session’s close.

Scynexis was up $0.01 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:54 est.

About Scynexis Inc

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Its lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class. It is currently under review by the FDA as a treatment for vaginal yeast infections and in late-stage development for multiple life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients.

