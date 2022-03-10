Early Trading Has Science Applications (SAIC) Moving for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SAIC - Market Data & News Trade

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC) has already fallen $-2.01 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $88.01, Science Applications has moved 2.28% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 0.89% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Science Applications investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:52:37 est.

About Science Applications International Corp.

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

