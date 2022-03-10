Early Trading Has Root (ROOT) Moving for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ROOT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Root Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:ROOT) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 10.

Ahead of the market's open, Root stock dropped 4.22% from the previous session’s close.

Root was up $0.14 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:26:31 est.

About Root Inc - Class A

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. Root was founded on the principle that auto insurance rates should be based primarily on driving behaviors, not demographics. Using mobile technology and data science, Root offers personalized, fair rates to good drivers all through an easy-to-use app. Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices.

Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

