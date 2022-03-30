Early Trading Has RiverNorth Flexible Municipalome Fund II (RFMZ) on the Move for March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RFMZ - Market Data & News Trade

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc (NYSE:RFMZ) is active in pre-market trading today, March 30, with shares gaining 2.42% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 17.59% year-to-date and has moved 0.25% gains over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on RiverNorth Flexible Municipalome Fund II visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:03 est.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (the "Fund") seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

To get more information on RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles