Early Trading Has Richardson Electronics,. (RELL) on the Move for March 28

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) has already dropped $-0.45 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $12.30, Richardson Electronics,. has moved 3.66% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 3.61% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Richardson Electronics,. investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:19:20 est.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. It serves customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and 'engineered solutions' based on its core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

