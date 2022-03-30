Early Trading Has ReTo Eco-Solutions (RETO) Climbing for March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RETO - Market Data & News Trade

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) is active in pre-market trading today, March 30, with shares gaining 7.44% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 28.82% year-to-date and has moved 6.14% higher over the last 5 days.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:19:41 est.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc

Founded in 1999, ReTo, through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company offers a full range of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment, and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design, and installation for the improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration through solid waste treatment.

