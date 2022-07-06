Early Trading Has Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Moving for July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RFP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 6.

Ahead of the market's open, Resolute Forest Products stock gained 65.25% from the previous session’s close.

Resolute Forest Products lost $2.07 in the last session and looks to correct itself today.

About Resolute Forest Products Inc

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 50 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United Statesand Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards.

