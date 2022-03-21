Early Trading Has Range (RRC) Moving for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RRC - Market Data & News Trade

Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) has already climbed $0.64 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $26.55, Range has moved 2.41% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 3.56% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Range investors.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Range investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:33 est.

About Range Resources Corp

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

