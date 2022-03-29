Early Trading Has Randolph (RNDB) Climbing for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RNDB - Market Data & News Trade

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) has already climbed $5.42 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $21.18, Randolph has moved 25.59% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 5.22% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Randolph investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Randolph Bancorp Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:17:39 est.

About Randolph Bancorp Inc

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Envision Bank and its Envision Mortgage Division. Envision Bank is a full-service community bank with five retail branch locations, loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts, four loan production offices located throughout Massachusetts and two loan production offices in Southern New Hampshire.

To get more information on Randolph Bancorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Randolph Bancorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles