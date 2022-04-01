Early Trading Has Puxin (NEW) Falling for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NEW - Market Data & News Trade

Puxin Limited - ADR (NYSE:NEW) is active in pre-market trading today, April 1, with shares losing 2.89% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 47.87% year-to-date while moving 15.79% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Puxin visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:09:47 est.

About Puxin Limited - ADR

Puxin Limited is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in Chinaand other countries. The Company has developed a business model effectively combining strategic acquisitions and organic growth achieved through successful post-acquisition integration, which has differentiated the Company from other after-school education service providers in China.

To get more information on Puxin Limited - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Puxin Limited - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles