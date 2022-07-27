Early Trading Has Puhui Wealth Co (PHCF) Moving for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHCF - Market Data & News Trade

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PHCF) has already climbed $0.14 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.09, Puhui Wealth Co has moved 12.84% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 23.86% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Puhui Wealth Co investors.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. is a third-party wealth management service provider focusing on marketing financial products to, and managing funds for, individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The Company's main operating activities are carried out through Puhui Wealth Investment Management (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and its subsidiaries.

