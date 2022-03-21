Early Trading Has Provention Bio (PRVB) Moving for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRVB - Market Data & News Trade

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) has already gained $0.23 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $7.77, Provention Bio has moved 2.96% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 19.54% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Provention Bio investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:22:35 est.

About Provention Bio Inc

Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab, its lead investigational drug candidate, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals, has been filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

