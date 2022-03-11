Early Trading Has Protagenic (PTIX) Moving for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTIX - Market Data & News

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIX) has already fallen $-0.0372 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.86, Protagenic has moved 4.31% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 6.20% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Protagenic investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Protagenic Therapeutics Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:17:42 est.

About Protagenic Therapeutics Inc

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of novel and naturally occurring human brain hormones for the treatment of anxiety and depression based mood disorders. Protagenic Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

