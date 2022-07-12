Early Trading Has Phunware (PHUN) Falling for July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PHUN - Market Data & News Trade

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) has already lost $-0.08 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.38, Phunware has moved 5.80% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 31.43% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Phunware investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Phunware Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:35:12 est.

About Phunware Inc

Phunware, Inc. , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware's Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world's most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month.

To get more information on Phunware Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Phunware Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles