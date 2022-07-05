Early Trading Has PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) Moving for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ISD - Market Data & News Trade

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) has already risen $0.64 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $12.36, PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has moved 5.18% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 0.57% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:29 est.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc

PGIM High Yield Fund seeks to maximize current income by investing primarily in high-yield bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's. Capital growth is a secondary goal. The Fund may be appropriate for investors willing to take on higher risk to achieve higher current income and potential capital appreciation.

