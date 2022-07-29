Early Trading Has Petros (PTPI) Falling for July 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PTPI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) are on the move in pre-market trading for July 29.

Ahead of the market's open, Petros stock dropped 7.32% from the previous session’s close.

Petros was up $0.0241 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Petros visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:11 est.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men's health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men's health issues including, but not limited to erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie's disease, hormone health and substance use disorders.

