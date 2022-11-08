Early Trading Has Perrigo Company (PRGO) Moving for November 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PRGO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) are on the move in pre-market trading for November 8.

Ahead of the market's open, Perrigo Company stock has fallen 10.90% from the previous session’s close.

Perrigo Company rose $0.02 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Perrigo Company visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:18:46 est.

About Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 5 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. The Company also commercializes and manufactures generic prescription products in the U.S.

To get more information on Perrigo Company plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Perrigo Company plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles