Early Trading Has Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Moving for July 7

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) has already risen $0.26 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.80, Pangaea Logistics has moved 5.42% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 6.80% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Pangaea Logistics investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:00 est.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd

Pangaea is a US-based maritime logistics and transportation company utilizing its expertise to service a broad base of customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities that seeks to add value at every step of the supply chain. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 45-60 Supramax, Panamax and Handymax vessels, of which 21 are owned or partially owned. The Company is a leader in the high ice class sector, secured by its control of a majority of the world’s large dry bulk vessels with Ice-Class 1a designation. Pangaea’s 24/7/365 operation is managed by an experienced and dedicated team out of four offices, Newport (headquarters), Athens, Copenhagen, and Singapore. The company has grown to be one of the most respected full-service maritime logistics companies in the world. We have the scale and flexibility to handle any challenge and focus to give your project or cargo the attention it deserves.

