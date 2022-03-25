Early Trading Has Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Climbing for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OXBR - Market Data & News Trade

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) has already climbed $0.33 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $6.46, Oxbridge Re has moved 5.11% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 4.19% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Oxbridge Re investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:14 est.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd

Oxbridge Re is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols 'OXBR ' and 'OXBRW,' respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

