Early Trading Has OTR (OTRA) on the Move for May 16

OTR Acquisition Corp - Class A (NASDAQ:OTRA) has already dropped $-0.83 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $9.23, OTR has moved 8.99% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 4.35% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for OTR investors.

OTR Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While it may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus its search on target businesses with enterprise values of approximately $500 million to $2.5 billion. The Company is sponsored by OTR Acquisition Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of investor and entrepreneur Nicholas J. Singer and Purchase Capital.

