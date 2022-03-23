Early Trading Has Ontrak (OTRK) on the Move for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OTRK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Ontrak Inc (NASDAQ:OTRK) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 23.

Ahead of the market's open, Ontrak stock has fallen 3.06% from the previous session’s close.

Ontrak fell $0.07 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:33 est.

About Ontrak Inc

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company's PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers. The company's integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs. Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance. Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company's programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C.

