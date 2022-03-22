Early Trading Has Oneconnect Co (OCFT) Climbing for March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCFT - Market Data & News Trade

Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd - ADR (NYSE:OCFT) has already gained $0.17 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.67, Oneconnect Co has moved 10.18% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 45.22% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Oneconnect Co investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:21:20 est.

About Oneconnect Financial Technology Co Ltd - ADR

OneConnect is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. The Company's platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. The Company's solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable the Company's customers' digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

