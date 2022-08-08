Early Trading Has Ondas (ONDS) Climbing for August 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ONDS - Market Data & News Trade

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONDS) is active in pre-market trading today, August 8, with shares up 7.08% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 19.97% year-to-date while moving 17.25% higher over the last 5 days.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC- IoT) applications. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks' SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks.

