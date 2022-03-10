Early Trading Has Olink AB (OLK) Moving for March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OLK - Market Data & News Trade

Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR (NASDAQ:OLK) has already dropped $-1.07 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $18.57, Olink AB has moved 5.76% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 3.57% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Olink AB investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) - ADR

Olink Holding AB (publ) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

