Early Trading Has Olema (OLMA) Falling for July 29

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) has already lost $-0.3 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $5.03, Olema has moved 5.96% lower ahead of market open.

The company has decreased 11.44% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Olema investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:19:46 est.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an oral therapy with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist, and a selective ER degrader (SERD). OP-1250, both as a monotherapy and in combination with inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinase4 (CDK4)/6 demonstrated robust tumour shrinkage in several xenograft models, including a breast cancer brain metastasis model.

