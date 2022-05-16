Early Trading Has OFS Credit Company (OCCI) Moving for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange OCCI - Market Data & News Trade

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has already risen $1.13 in early trading Monday.

After closing the previous trading session at $10.07, OFS Credit Company has moved 11.22% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 8.95% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for OFS Credit Company investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on OFS Credit Company Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

About OFS Credit Company Inc

OFS Credit is a non-diversified, externally managed closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation primarily through investment in CLO debt and subordinated securities. The Company's investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 19401, as amended, and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in New York and Los Angeles.

