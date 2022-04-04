Early Trading Has Nuvve (NVVE) Falling for April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NVVE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 4.

Ahead of the market's open, Nuvve stock has fallen 2.85% from the previous session’s close.

Nuvve was down $0.88 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

About Nuvve Holding Corp

Nuvve is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. Its mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Nuvve’s Grid Integrated Vehicle, GIVe™, platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through intelligent, bidirectional charging solutions. Since its founding in 2010, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is deploying commercial services worldwide by developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets

