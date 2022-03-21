Early Trading Has Nuveen Preferred &ome Securities Fund (JPS) Moving for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JPS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:JPS) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 21.

Ahead of the market's open, Nuveen Preferred &ome Securities Fund stock gained 2.79% from the previous session’s close.

Nuveen Preferred &ome Securities Fund was up $0.04 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nuveen Preferred &ome Securities Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:58 est.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund seeks primarily to offer high current income consistent with capital preservation. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage.

