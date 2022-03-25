Early Trading Has Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) Climbing for March 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DIAX - Market Data & News Trade

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:DIAX) has already climbed $0.67 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $16.53, Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund has moved 4.05% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 0.73% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund investors.

About Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA or “Dow30”) by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the DJIA, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns.

