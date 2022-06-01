Early Trading Has Nuveen Credit Strategiesome Fund (JQC) Climbing for June 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange JQC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 1.

Ahead of the market's open, Nuveen Credit Strategiesome Fund stock has climbed 7.33% from the previous session’s close.

Nuveen Credit Strategiesome Fund rose $0.01 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:07:01 est.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund's primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its “Assets,” at time of purchase, in loans or securities that are senior to its common equity in the issuing company’s capital structure, including but not limited to debt securities and preferred securities. The Fund invests at least 70% of its "Managed Assets" in adjustable rate senior secured and second lien loans, and up to 30% opportunistically in other types of securities across a company’s capital structure, primarily income-oriented securities such as high yield debt, convertible securities and other forms of corporate debt. The fund uses leverage. Effective 17 December 2018, the fund adopted a capital return plan and will return to shareholders approximately 20 percent of common assets over the next three years through supplemental amounts included in the fund’s regular monthly distributions. For additional information, please refer to the Q&A dated January 2020.

