Early Trading Has Nu Skin Enterprises, (NUS) Falling for May 5

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A (NYSE:NUS) are on the move in pre-market trading for May 5.

Ahead of the market's open, Nu Skin Enterprises, stock is down 7.49% from the previous session’s close.

Nu Skin Enterprises, gained $0.11 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:00:01 est.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - Class A

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

