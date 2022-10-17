Early Trading Has Nortech Systems (NSYS) Falling for October 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange NSYS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Nortech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NSYS) are on the move in pre-market trading for October 17.

Ahead of the market's open, Nortech Systems stock is down 10.00% from the previous session’s close.

Nortech Systems was down $0.17 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Nortech Systems visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:01:55 est.

About Nortech Systems Inc.

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia.

To get more information on Nortech Systems Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Nortech Systems Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Fix from Equities News to receive the best stories to your inbox.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles